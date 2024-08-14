Thai court to rule on ethics case seeking PM's removal

Thailand's Constitutional Court met Wednesday to decide whether Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin should be kicked out of office in an ethics case that could plunge the kingdom into fresh political turmoil.

Srettha is accused of breaching ethics rules by appointing a lawyer with a criminal conviction to his cabinet, by a group of former senators seeking his removal from office.

Constitutional Court judges began deliberations around 9:30 AM (0230 GMT) and are expected to give their judgment around 3:00 PM.

The ruling comes a week after the same court dissolved the main opposition Move Forward Party (MFP) and banned its former leader from politics for 10 years.

Thailand has seen numerous prime ministers brought down by legal rulings and coups in the past two decades, including by the Constitutional Court.

If the ruling goes against him, Srettha will be out of office after less than a year in power, but observers say the signs this time look positive for the property tycoon, who has denied any wrongdoing.

Visiting a Buddhist temple on Wednesday morning, Srettha told reporters he had slept well and would carry on with his normal schedule for the day, saying he was not unduly worried about the court case.

"I am concerned about many things, but the ball is not in my court. The legal process will take its course," he said.

If Srettha is kicked out, parliament will have to choose a new prime minister.

Cycle of turmoil

The case against Srettha centers around the appointment of Pichit Chuenban, a lawyer associated with the family of billionaire former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra -- patriarch of the Pheu Thai Party and longtime bete noire of the kingdom's conservative pro-royalist, pro-military establishment.

Pichit, sentenced to six months' jail in 2008 for a graft-related offence, quit the cabinet in a bid to save Srettha, but the court pressed ahead with a case initiated by a complaint by senators appointed by Thailand's former junta.

Srettha said Tuesday he was getting on with his job as prime minister and did not plan to watch the judges give their ruling.

"I have a schedule of meetings with government agencies. I believe the team will inform me (about the verdict)," he said.

Srettha came to power less than a year ago at the head of a coalition led by Pheu Thai, after striking a deal with army-linked parties.

The court case highlights old divisions in Thai politics between the conservative, pro-royalist, pro-military establishment and progressive parties such as Pheu Thai and its new rival MFP.

Thailand has endured a cycle of coups, court rulings, street protests and elections since the early 2000s as the establishment battled Thaksin and his allies for dominance.

The 40 senators who brought the complaint were all appointed by the military junta that ousted the elected Pheu Thai government in a 2014 coup.

The senate also played a crucial role in thwarting MFP's attempt to form a government after it won the most seats in last year's general election.

Senators alarmed by its pledges to reform lese-majeste laws and break up powerful business monopolies refused to endorse MFP's then-leader Pita Limjaroenrat as prime minister and the party was forced into opposition.

Srettha faces a tough time even if he survives the court ruling, with several key policies facing significant opposition and a majority of Thais rejecting his agenda, according to a June poll.

His proposals to recriminalize cannabis and distribute 10,000 baht ($280) to more than 40 million Thais have sparked controversy both nationally and within his coalition.

Source: AFP by Thanaporn Promyamyai