Senators not against PUV modernization, says Chiz

Senate President Francis Escudero clarified on Wednesday that senators are not against the modernization of public utility vehicles as he stressed that the call for the suspension of the Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP) is only for operators and drivers who have yet to comply with the program.

In an interview, the Senate President stressed that the PTMP should be done “properly, correctly and with sufficient help to each group that consolidates.

His statements come after a meeting with leaders of Pasang Masda, LTOP, ACTO, STOP&GO, UV express, and BUSSINA at the Ceremonial Hall of the Senate to discuss Senate Resolution 1096, which was signed by 22 senators.

Escudero told transport group leaders that beneficiaries who have complied with the PTMP would not be affected by their proposed suspension of the program.

"I told them that our goal is to postpone it for those who are not ready, those who have unfinished route plans, and for those who have not yet been convinced by the government," Escudero said.

He also cited that more than 83 percent have complied and only a little more than 16 percent needed to be convinced to go with the modernization program.