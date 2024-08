Photos

PhilMedcal 2024

Look: The 7th Edition of PhilMedical Expo 2024 launched the “Fireworks Exhibitions and Conferences” on Wednesday, 14 August, at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City. One of the exciting programs at the event was the Preventive, Regenerative, and Integrative Medical Alliance (PRIMA) MD’s Health Forum, which addressed the lay health issues of the 2020s. | Via Larry Cruz