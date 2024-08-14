PAL flies Pinoy Olympians home

A special Philippine Airlines (PAL) "homecoming" flight arrived in Manila on 13 August 2024 that brought home the Philippine Olympic team from the Paris 2024 Games.

PAL flight PR 8888 from Dubai to Manila carried home the members of the Philippine Olympic delegation, who made the nation proud with their historic participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The flight, organized by the Philippine Olympic Committee with support from the private sector, included Olympic athletes, officials, and sports leaders.

All athletes were treated to complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi and business-class meals during the flight. They were also gifted with Tanduay Rhum products.

Gymnast Carlos Yulo, a double Olympic gold medalist has been honored as PAL's "Forever Flyer," receiving 150,000 Mabuhay Miles per year for the rest of his life.

Meanwhile, Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio, the Olympic bronze medalists, were each rewarded with 80,000 Mabuhay Miles every year for the next three years.

PAL Holdings, Inc. president and Chief Operating Officer Lucio C. Tan III expressed his pride in the athletes.

"It is a great honor to carry home the heroes of the nation—our Filipino champions who represented their countrymen with pride and distinction on the global stage of the Olympics. Our Philippine Airlines team made sure our athletes had a comfortable journey home with the best of PAL’s wholehearted service on this special flight," said Tan.