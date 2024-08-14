Myanmar military denies junta chief detained by generals

YANGON (AFP) — Myanmar’s military on Wednesday said rumors that top generals had detained the embattled junta chief in a new coup were “propaganda” spread by “traitors” ahead of a visit by China’s foreign minister.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has faced public criticism from military supporters in recent weeks as government troops lose territory to ethnic minority armed groups and other opponents battling to overturn its 2021 coup.

On Tuesday, several social media posts claimed that top generals had detained Min Aung Hlaing in the capital Naypyidaw in a bid to change the junta’s top leadership.

The claims were “propaganda... with the aim of disrupting the country’s peace and stability,” the junta said in a statement, accusing those sharing the news of being “traitors.”

“The head of state and authorities are fulfilling their national responsibility together,” it said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is due to arrive in Myanmar on Wednesday for talks with Min Aung Hlaing.

The visit is “aimed at deepening bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields,” an unnamed Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.