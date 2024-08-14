Former Zambo Sur mayor acquitted of P9.45-M graft raps

Former Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur mayor Francisvic Villamero was vindicated by the Sandiganbayan as it found him not guilty on the alleged anomalous purchase of a motor grade amounting to P9.45 million in 2011.

In a 95-page decision dated 13 August, the anti-graft court Sixth Division ruled that the prosecution had failed to sufficiently substantiate claims that the transaction was executed with corrupt intent.

Also acquitted of violation of Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019) are Bids and Awards Committee chairperson Roberto Sayson, vice chair Loreto Peñaranda and members Rogelim Cabrales, Wilfredo David, Councilor Noe Gozalo and alternate BAC members Ricardo Solis and Jovito Ondiano and Cesario Advincula Jr., president and chief executive officer of IVAN CARR Industrial Supply and Construction Inc.

According to the Sandiganbayan, while the acts of the ex-local officials may be considered to have been committed with gross inexcusable negligence, “such is not immediately tantamount to giving unwarranted benefits to IVAN CARR, absent a showing that it was done with corrupt intent.”

In 2018, the Ombudsman charged Villamoro and his co-accused for allegedly taking advantage of their position in giving unwarranted benefits to IVAN CARR through Advincula by awarding the latter a supply contract in May 2011 for the procurement of one unit of Chenggong MG1320C motor grader to the tune of P9,450,000.

The Ombudsman also flagged irregularities, such as the absence of an advertisement on bidding in a newspaper of general circulation and an invitation to bid posted on the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System website.