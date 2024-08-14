Extreme heat exposure on the rise for millions of kids

UNITED NATIONS, United States (AFP) — Nearly half a billion children are facing twice as many days of extreme heat each year — or more — than their grandparents did, the UN said Tuesday, warning of deadly consequences.

As climate change continues to push up temperatures globally, one in five children — some 466 million kids — live in areas that are registering “at least double the number of extremely hot days every year” compared to 60 years ago, the UN children’s agency UNICEF said.

“The bodies of young children are not like little adults, they have much more vulnerability to extreme heat,” UNICEF advocacy chief Lily Caprani told Agence France-Presse, also warning of dangers for pregnant women.

Additionally, children lose out from education when schools are forced to close due to high temperatures — which has affected at least 80 million children in 2024 so far.

UNICEF used days reaching 35 degrees Celsius as its benchmark, comparing average temperatures in the 2020 to 2024 period to the 1960s.

Such hot days — as well as the means to cope with high temperatures, such as air conditioning — affect the entire world, it noted.