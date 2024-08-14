Davao gearing up for Kadayawan

DAVAO CITY — The city government here started the temporary road closures starting 13 to 19 August for the conduct of the 39th Kadayawan Festival this week.

As several roads were closed, the city government advised the public to consider the temporary road closures for the Kadayawan.

“These closures are necessary to ensure the smooth conduct of festival events and to guarantee public safety,” the city government said in a public post.

For 13-19 August, the full road closure is set at San Pedro Square and Bolton.

The closure will be due to the hauling and setup at San Pedro Square.

There will be no parking allowed along Agila State up to Chowking for the installation of the Mega Tent and the installation of a stage at the San Pedro Bolton intersection.

On 16 to 17 August, starting at midnight, there will be a partial road closure of Marco Polo ground and Bonifacio Corner Pelayo for the installation of stage and production tents.

Starting 1 a.m. on 18 August to 1 a.m. on 19 August, there will be a full road closure of Roxas Street and all intersecting Streets (P. Zamora, P. Gomez, Artiage, P. Faura, and Aurora Quezon).

There will be a full road closure of the Indak Indak route from San Pedro Square and Marco Polo ground in Roxas Avenue to CM Recto to Bonifacio Street to Pelayo Street to San Pedro Street to Bonifacio Rotonda to Felcris Centrale.