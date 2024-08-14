Cavite fishing ban remains

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said Wednesday that the fishing ban will remain in Cavite waters following the oil spill incident in Bataan.

This comes after sensory evaluations were done on fish, and shellfish samples collected from the province showed that they are still unsafe for human consumption.

BFAR spokesperson Nazario Briguera stressed that the agency adheres to scientific protocols in declaring whether or not a particular area can be declared negative for traces of oil and grease.

“That goes through a process. Because it is science-based, it goes through the laboratory. For now, as mentioned in our official statement, we will not recommend lifting the fishing ban in Cavite Province based on the results of our laboratory analysis,” he told reporters at a briefing in Quezon City.

On Tuesday, BFAR said fish from Bataan oil spill-affected areas, particularly Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Batangas, Navotas, Parañaque, and Las Piñas, are safe to eat.

“Results of sensory evaluation for traces of oil and grease since the oil spill was first reported, until 12 August 2024, have consistently shown that all sampled fish and shellfish from different sampling sites in Bataan, Bulacan, and Pampanga are free from oil and grease contamination,” their statement read.