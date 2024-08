LOOK: A child checks on a frying pan while her father sleeps along the Manila Bay at Roxas Boulevard, Manila on Tuesday. Recently, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) discussed an update on their Oplan Pag-Abot Project at a press conference, with DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian stressing that it aim to reduce the risks and vulnerabilities of children, individuals, and families living on the streets through outreach operations and various interventions. KING RODRIGUEZ