Tokyo's Nikkei index rises more than 2%

Tokyo's key Nikkei index jumped more than two percent on Tuesday morning as traders returned from a long weekend break, with sentiment boosted by a rally in US tech shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 2.32 percent, or 813.99 points, to 35,838.99, while the broader Topix index climbed 1.84 percent, or 45.62 points, to 2,528.92.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.21 on Wall Street, with chip giant Nvidia among the main winners.

The Nikkei plunged more than 12 percent last Monday, and suffered a record points drop on worries about the US economy and a stronger yen, before soaring more than 10 percent the following day.

The index ended a volatile week down 2.5 percent, and 17 percent off its peak seen in early July.

"Japanese stocks are expected to be dominated by buyers following the rise in US hi-tech stocks," Mizuho Securities said.

"However, after a round of buying, a wait-and-see attitude is likely to prevail as US inflation and other indicators are expected to be released later in the week."

