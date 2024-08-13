'Pulong' urged: Defend mandatory drug testing bill

Some members of the House of Representatives dared Davao City Representative Paolo Duterte on Tuesday to show up and defend in Congress his recently filed bill seeking mandatory random drug testing for all elected officials, including the President.

In a briefing, four members of the so-called "Young Guns" raised suspicions that the measure might be a personal affront to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who has been the subject of the relentless tirades of the Dutertes.

To recall, Paolo's father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, had repeatedly accused his successor Marcos of being a "stoned" and "drug addict," whose name, he alleged, was on the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency's drug watch list.

PBA Partylist Representative Margarita Nograles, who recently traded barbs with the younger Duterte over allegations of politicking the alleged lack of funding in Davao, said that while he has every prerogative to introduce a bill, it should not come at the expense of exploiting his position to attack a political enemy.

"We respect his knowledge and his intent on this bill. I just hope the intent is good… Because we are legislators to file bills for the betterment of the Filipino people and not to piss off or single out or use your position to do things with a personal aspect," Nograles said.

"I just hope that he can show why he is doing this and it's not for any vindication of anything. It's not to single out someone because that would be unconstitutional and hopefully this applies also to local government units because as our friends in the media know, even in Davao City there are about 37 I think that tested positive in [a] drug test, random drug test in a department. So, I hope this applies to all," she added.

The filing of the bill on Monday came on the heels of the intensifying political rift between the Marcoses and Dutertes.

Under Representative Duterte's House Bill 10744, all elected public officials, including the President, will be mandated to undergo random drug testing every six months using their hair follicles and urine for a more accurate result.

"Any official found positive for use of dangerous drugs shall be dealt with administratively, which shall be a ground for suspension or termination from office, subject to certain pertinent laws," the bill said.

The bill also aims to institutionalize voluntary random drug testing of candidates for electoral posts within 90 days prior to the election day, amending Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.