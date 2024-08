LATEST

President Ferdinand Marcos awards Carlos Yulo the Presidential Medal of Merit

LOOK: President Ferdinand R. Marcos conferred the Presidential Medal of Merit to Carlos Edriel Yulo, the first-ever Olympic double gold medalist, and presented a cash incentive of PHP 20 million from the Office of the President on 13 August 2024, at the Ceremonial Hall of Malacañang Palace. | Photos by Yummie Dingding / PPA POOL