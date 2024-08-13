Phl logs 4 new lepto-related deaths

The Department of Health (DoH) on Tuesday announced that the number of deaths caused by leptospirosis had risen to four.

Latest data from the DoH disclosed that the most recent epidemiologic data recorded 255 new leptospirosis cases from 21 July to 3 August, which is 17 percent higher than the 217 cases recorded in the previous weeks before (7 to 20 July).

The total number of recorded leptospirosis cases nationwide is now 2,115.

"The surge in leptospirosis cases is not a communication problem, it’s a behavior problem. We need a change in behavior. I'd like to discuss with the Department of Education how to teach children early on that they should not swim in flood waters,” DoH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said.

“I'd also like to discuss with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority how to improve solid waste management, because rats live in garbage and rats are the reason for Leptospirosis," he added.

The DoH chief also advised the public that antibiotic prophylaxis against leptospirosis is widely available by prescription. The price freeze for Doxycycline stays until 23 September and there are free capsules nationwide at government health centers and hospitals.