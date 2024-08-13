PEZA Academy launched

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) recently unveiled its PEZA Academy designed to serve as an advanced training hub for its employees, as well as ecozone workers and PEZA registered business enterprises (RBEs).

According to PEZA director general Tereso O. Panga, the academy, launched last 5 August, has the primary focus to deliver high-quality, competency-based learning and development programs tailored to the specific needs of the employees, aligning with the ever-evolving demands of the industries and investors.

"We continue to uphold our culture of absolute honesty, integrity, and utmost service in dealing with our investors. The best practices and ease of doing business (EODB) climate PEZA set in place has been a model for other countries to follow,” said Panga.

"We need to empower and capacitate our employees towards continuous learning and development for our advancement and the growth of our organization -- this is what the PEZA Academy aims to do. This is a significant step towards our continuous efforts to invest in the growth and development of our most valuable asset -- our people," he added.

During the launch, PEZA officials also unveiled the official logo of the Academy on the Excellence Wall, which marks the formal establishment and inauguration of the project. The logo symbolizes a pivotal moment in PEZA’s dedication to providing comprehensive development opportunities for their employees, ecozone workers, and RBEs.

It likewise underscores PEZA's unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of continuous learning and growth.