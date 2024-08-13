NEWS

'Love scam' perpetrators arrested

LOOK: National Bureau of Investigation director Jaime Santiago presents five foreign nationals and 24 Filipinos who were arrested in Kawit, Cavite, for their alleged involvement in "scam showrooms" where they prey on people online using romance scams and investment scams.
(August 13 2024)………….On Tuesday, August 13, 2024, NBI Director Jaime Santiago presents five foreign nationals and twenty-four Filipinos after their arrest in a Kawit, Cavite, residential area for their involvement in "scam showrooms," where they preyed on people online using romance scams and then tricked them further using investment scams. The 29 people are going to be charged for breaking both the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (RA No. 12010) and the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 (RA No 10175)………Photo/Analy Labor
