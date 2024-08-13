DoH reports 4 new leptospirosis deaths

There have been four new leptospirosis-related deaths, according to the latest data from the Department of Health (DoH).

The most recent epidemiologic data recorded 255 new leptospirosis cases from 21 July to 3 Aug.

This is 17 percent higher than the 217 cases recorded in the previous weeks (7 to 20 July).

The total number of recorded leptospirosis cases nationwide is now at 2,115.

“The surge in leptospirosis cases is not a communication problem, it’s a behavior problem. We need a change in behavior. I’d like to discuss with the Department of Education how to teach children early on that they should not swim in flood waters,” DoH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said.

“I’d also like to discuss with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority the improvement of solid waste management because rats live in garbage and rats are the reason for leptospirosis,” Herbosa said.

He said the DoH continues to advise that antibiotic prophylaxis or doxycycline against leptospirosis is widely available by prescription.

The DoH assured there is enough doxycycline supply amid the rising leptospirosis cases over the past two weeks following the onslaught of typhoon “Carina” and the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

In a Viber message to DAILY TRIBUNE, DoH Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Dr. Albert Domingo said one million capsules of doxycycline were released by the Health department to government centers for free.