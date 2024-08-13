DoH: Dengue cases on the rise

The Department of Health (DoH) on Tuesday reported that the number of dengue cases nationwide rose to 33 percent this year.

In a statement, the DoH said that as of 3 August 2024, it has logged a total of 136,161 dengue cases – 33 percent higher compared to the 102,374 cases in the same period in 2023.

It added that while there is a higher number of cases recorded, the number of deaths logged are lower this year -- an indication that the public is seeking early consultation, and hospitals doing better case management.

"Lower deaths despite higher cases means our campaigns are working. Let us continue to seek early consultation for symptoms that may already be dengue,” DoH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa.

“Let us also keep cleaning our surroundings - search and destroy mosquito breeding grounds: anything with stagnant water," he added.