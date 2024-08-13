Dengue cases rise 33% this year — DoH

The number of dengue cases nationwide rose by 33 percent this year, the Department of Health (DoH) reported Tuesday.

As of 3 August, the DoH logged a total of 136,161 dengue cases, 33 percent higher than the 102,374 cases in the same period in 2023.

According to the DoH, the lower number of deaths this year, despite the higher number of cases, is an indication that the public is seeking early consultation and hospitals are doing better case management.

“Lower deaths despite more cases means our campaigns are working. Let us continue to seek early consultations for symptoms that may already be dengue,” Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said.

“Let us also keep cleaning our surroundings, search and destroy mosquito breeding grounds, anything with stagnant water,” he added.