DA assures 'all new' ASF vaccine

The Department of Agriculture (DA) clarified to hog raisers on Tuesday that there will be no expired vaccines to be purchased to combat the African Swine Fever (ASF) which continues to pose threats to the local hog industry.

“The government will not buy expired vaccines. While it is true that they delivered a vaccine in the hope that there would be immediate procurement and approval from the FDA (Food and Drug Administration)... it took some time for the review, processing, and eventually approval of the controlled vaccination, and it reached expiry. The government will not accept any expired vaccine," DA spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa said.

This comes after the farmers' group Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura raised concerns about the possible utilization of 150,000 ASF vaccines, which have expired since March this year.

According to de Mesa, all the 600,000 ASF vaccines to be procured will be new and have a two-year validity, adding that the procurement is still ongoing.

The DA said earlier it would be acquiring at least 10,000 ASF doses through emergency procurement following reported outbreaks in some areas in Batangas province.