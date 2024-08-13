BSWM, JIRCAS agri-tech projects collab to raise yield

The Bureau of Soils and Water Management (BSWM) and the Japan International Research Center for Agricultural Sciences (JIRCAS) are strengthening their collaboration in pushing agricultural technology by boosting local production.

The Department of Agriculture — attached bureau and JIRCAS has signed a memorandum of understanding to work on two projects. One of these projects will be the development of carbon storage approaches and technologies in farmland soils to promote soil health and fertility and enhance agriculture sustainability and resilience.

Environmental conservation

The second project will involve a study on environmental conservation technologies for tropical islands through the “Yama-Sato-Umi” (“Mountain-Village-Sea”) perspective, which DA said will focus on the relationship between land, sea, and society.

“This project aims to develop technologies for the prevention of soil erosion in hilly agricultural lands and reduction of fertilizer inputs, gather and analyze scientific evidence that can contribute to the conservation of mangrove ecosystems,” their statement read.

Moreover, a basin model will also be developed to evaluate the effects of environmental conservation on river water quality and quantity.

National Soil Health Program

“These projects are supported and are very much in line with the National Soil Health Program, which is one of the top priority agenda of the DA to contribute towards sustainable management of soil and water resources as well as the productivity of the agriculture sector,” BSWM Director Dr. Gina Nilo said.

Further, she stressed the need to develop adaptation and mitigation technologies, citing agri-sector as one of the major contributors to climate change through the emission of greenhouse gases.