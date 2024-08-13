Asian stocks build on gains ahead of US inflation data

Asian stocks rose again Tuesday as worries about a US recession that sent markets into turmoil last week eased ahead of key inflation data, while oil prices held gains on concerns about a broader war in the Middle East.

Tokyo's Nikkei returned from a long weekend to lead the rally and top the levels touched before last Monday's rout -- its worst since 1987 -- helped by a weaker yen and a Bank of Japan pledge not to hike interest rates further.

While the mood on trading floors has calmed since last week's upheaval, investors remain cagey after a big miss on US jobs creation fanned fears about the world's top economy, while geopolitical concerns also remain a drag on sentiment.

And trade was cautious ahead of the release of US consumer and wholesale price figures this week that could play a role in the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision-making.

Observers warned that the inflation readings could cause big market moves in either direction, with a weaker-than-expected print adding to worries about the economy, while a strong reading could dent rate-cut bets.

The Fed is also walking a thin line between nurturing growth and trying to bring prices under control, with some saying recent soft data suggests officials have waited too long to cut.

"One of the major risks is the timing and magnitude of the Fed's rate cuts," said ACY Securities' Luca Santos.

"If the Fed delays easing monetary policy, the US economy could risk entering a deeper slowdown, leading to a potential recession.

"Conversely, if the Fed cuts rates too aggressively, it might reignite inflationary pressures or create financial market instability. Balancing these risks will be crucial for maintaining economic stability."

After a tepid day on Wall Street, Asian markets rallied again to extend Monday's strong start to the week.

Tokyo rose more than three percent -- breaking back above the August 2 closing price before last Monday's plunge -- while Hong Kong, Sydney, Shanghai, Bangkok, Seoul, Taipei Singapore, Wellington, Manila and Jakarta also rose.

London was in the green after data showed Britain's unemployment rate had unexpectedly dropped in the second quarter and wage growth slowed to the lowest level in nearly two years

Paris and Frankfurt also advanced.

Oil prices edged lower but remained well up for the past week owing to fears of a possible spiralling conflict in the Middle East and an escalation of tensions in major producer Russia.

The White House warned Monday that a "significant set of attacks" by Iran and its proxies against Israel was possible as soon as this week after top leaders of Hezbollah and Hamas were assassinated in late July.

- Key figures around 0810 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 3.5 percent at 36,232.51 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.4 percent at 17,174.06 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.3 percent at 2,867.95 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 8,225.07

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0933 from $1.0931 on Monday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2807 from $1.2766

Dollar/yen: UP at 147.84 yen from 147.26 yen

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.34 pence from 85.61 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.5 percent at $79.66 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.5 percent at $81.87 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.4 percent at 39,357.01 (close)