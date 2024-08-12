Taal volcano low-level unrest lingers

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) on Monday recorded a phreatic eruption and volcanic tremor in Taal Volcano in the Batangas province.

Based on the state seismology bureau’s 24-hour monitoring, the phreatic eruption was one minute long. A weak emission of a steam plume reaching 600 meters and drifting northeast was also reported.

Last Thursday, the Taal emitted 5095 tons of sulfur dioxide and was observed to have an upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in the Main Crater Lake.

Hence, the volcano remains under Alert Level 1 due to a low level of unrest.

The public is warned of possible hazards, including steam-driven, phreatic, or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas.

Entry into Taal Volcano Island, especially the Main Crater and Daang Kastila fissures, and occupancy and boating on Taal Lake are currently prohibited.

Likewise, flying aircraft close to the volcano is also strongly advised to be avoided.