San Fernando holding Education Summit

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The city government will host the CSF Education Summit 2024 here on 22 August.

During the press conference of the CSF Education Summit 2024 at the Heroes Hall on Monday, Mayor Vilma Caluag said that the two-day summit will focus on inclusivity and responsive education system in this city.

With the theme “Validating EDCOM 2 Findings: Towards An Inclusive And Responsive Education System In The City of San Fernando,” the summit is expected to draw around 300 participants who will take part in focus group discussions.

Caluag said that the summit is a great way to gather information and provide insights that will lead to developments on the educational system of the city.

City Administrator Nelson Lingat, DepEd OIC Regional Director Ronnie Mallari and Multi-Sectoral Government Council (MSGC) officers Sonia Soto and Lourdes Javier accompanied the mayor during the press conference.

She added that the summit aims to validate the findings of the Congressional EDCOM 2 first-year report on the state of the Philippine education system, in collaboration with institutions like the University of the Assumption, TESDA and CHEd.

The city government aims to address the pressing issues identified in the EDCOM 2 report, citing that this is one of her priority projects, supporting the students and teachers of San Fernando.

During the press conference, MSGC official Soto said that the EDCOM 2 Year 1 report showed the decline in the state of education from 2005 to 2024, adding that the growing crisis in the education system has been exacerbated by the pandemic.