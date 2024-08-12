Ramo powers Barracuda to victory

DAVAO CITY — Tri SND Barracuda showcased exceptional teamwork as it successfully defended its title in the Team Maisugon championship for the second consecutive year Sunday in the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao.

The squad, led by women’s overall champion Leyann Ramo, accumulated an impressive 37,204.9 points, securing the top prize of P500,000 awarded by the city government.

The event was held in honor of Davao’s 11 indigenous tribes.

The 11-member team competition featured athletes across various age groups, regardless of gender, who participated in the main event. Team points were determined by the top 11 individual scores within each team.

In addition to Ramo, Tri SND Barracuda’s roster included Chloe Jane Ong, Brian Borling, John Rey Tumanda, Lyllian Grace Banzon, Michael Acas, Satar Salem, Jonard Saim, Abdul Rahman Toroganan, Gene Heart Quiambao and Sittie Aminah Dimaporo.

Isabela Tri Club, led by Petr Lukosz, finished second with 35,989.9 points, while the Amai Manabilang Team, featuring Jorry Ycong and Jonathan Pagaura, secured third with 32,329.3 points.

The event was held in honor of Davao’s 11 indigenous tribes: Ata, Maguindanaon, Matigsalug, Bagobo Klata, Maranao, Obo Manuvu, Bagobo-Tagabawa, Tasug, Sama, Iranun and Kagan.

Ramo, who earlier shared top honors with Dutch athlete Eric van der Linden, also took first place in their respective age group categories, 30-34 and 50-54.

The other age-group winners were (men’s) Frankie Yee (18-24), John Patrick Ciron (25-29), Ycong (30-34), Emmanuel Comendador (35-39), Lukosz (40-44), Darwin Tindugan (45-49), van der Linden (50-54), Mark Lampard (55-59), Koji Muroya (60-65), Dale Mcallister (65-69), Kiko Hashikawa (70-74), Kazutoshi Miyokawa (75-79);

Sophia Capistrano (18-24), Ong (35-39), Carolina Cobos (40-44), Naoko Kusakabe (45-49), Heidi Wu (50-54), Celma Hitalia (55-59), Pamela Williams (70-74) in women’s division.

Ramo, hailing from Sultan Naga Dimaporo, Lanao del Norte, followed up her victory in Subic last June with a time of 04:48:17, completing the 1.9km swim, 90km bike, and 21.1km run along the newly developed Davao City Coastal Road. She outpaced Rexel May Dalinog, who finished with a time of 05:47:28, and Alexandra Faith Garcia, who placed third at 05:58:51.