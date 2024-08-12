Piolo Pascual and Jasmine Curtis - Smith in ‘Real Life Fiction’

Piolo Pascual and Jasmine Curtis-Smith pair up in Black Cap Pictures’ intense drama thriller Real Life Fiction. Directed by Paul Soriano and shot during the height of the pandemic, the movie delves into the abyss of an actor’s mind as he loses bits of his sense of self after years of being one of the most celebrated personalities in his time.

Pascual plays Paco in Real Life Fiction, an actor with an illustrious career decides to write, direct and act in a film that will inevitably bring him closer to his own demise before revealing that his truth may be far from what he has become. Paula (played by Curtis-Smith) comes into play as his on and off-screen muse, blurring the lines between what’s real and what’s not. The movie sheds light on the psyche and limits to which actors push themselves and the people around them to find brilliance in madness.