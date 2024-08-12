Pampanga village chief gunned down

ARAYAT, Pampanga — A barangay chairman was gunned down here by unknown assailants inside his barangay hall on Sunday evening.

According to the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3), chairman Norberto Lumbang of Barangay Lacquios chairman was gunned down on 9 p.m. Sunday. The PRO3 stated that four suspects arrived in a black Toyota Innova with plate number NAU-2713.

Three of the suspects alighted the vehicle, with one of them shooting Lumbang multiple times with a long firearm, killing the barangay captain on the spot. The suspects immediately fled the scene as witnesses reported the incident to the Arayat Municipal Police Station.

The PRO3 has initiated a comprehensive investigation on the matter, issuing a flash alarm and conducting a dragnet operation to track down and apprehend the suspects.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of chairman Lumbang during this difficult time. Rest assured, we will deploy all available resources and work tirelessly until those responsible are brought to justice,” the PRO3 stated.

“The safety and security of our communities remain our highest priority.”

The PRO3 is urging anyone who has information that could assist in the investigation to come forward.