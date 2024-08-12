Pampanga village chief gunned down

Arayat, Pampanga – A barangay chairman was gunned down by unknown assailants inside his barangay hall on Sunday evening, 11 August.

According to the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3), Chairman Norberto Lumbang of Barangay Lacquios was shot at around 9 PM on Sunday inside the barangay hall. The PRO3 reported that four suspects arrived in a black Toyota Innova with the plate number NAU-2713.

Three of the suspects exited the vehicle, and one of them shot Lumbang multiple times with a long firearm, killing him instantly. The suspects then fled the scene, and witnesses reported the incident to the Arayat Municipal Police Station.

PRO3 has launched a comprehensive investigation, issuing a flash alarm and conducting a dragnet operation to locate and apprehend the suspects.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Chairman Lumbang during this difficult time. Rest assured, we will deploy all available resources and work tirelessly until those responsible are brought to justice,” PRO3 stated.

“The safety and security of our communities remain our highest priority.”

PRO3 is urging anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to come forward.