NSCR’s main depot nears completion

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) on Monday announced that the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) continues to gain ground -- with Clark, Pampanga Depot, a crucial hub of the 147-kilometer train system, hitting 81.69 percent completion.

Covering approximately 33 hectares, the on-time completion of the Clark depot is important for the scheduled partial operability of the entire NSCR by December 2027.

The depot is under the Contract Package N-05, which progressed nearly at 82 percent in July from 79 percent the previous month. It covers a stabling yard, an integral bridge, and 48 depot buildings and facilities, crucial in the operations of the whole NSCR alignment.

According to the DoTr, progress in the depot includes major engineering works such as structural, mechanical, electrical, and mechanical works for buildings.

The workshop, light repair shop, operations control center, and training center are all part of the progress of waterproofing panel installations for roofs, gutters, and drywalls.

At the end of July, the project achieved 9.54 million safety workforce hours, with regular audits and high-risk inspections conducted to ensure compliance with health and safety protocols.

The depot's Workshop, a 2-storey industrial-type building, will be primarily responsible for the heavy maintenance of NSCR's rolling stocks. This structure is nearing completion, with building works at 99.99 percent and an overall completion rate of 87.35 percent.

The Light Repair Shop of the depot is an industrial building used for light maintenance of rolling stock and other related railway functions. This building is at 82.01 percent overall progress, with 100 percent in terms of its building works.

The Operations Control Center (OCC) is a major 5-storey office-type building with a basement level for MEP and E&M utilities to run inside the structure.