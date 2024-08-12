Holcim decarbonization push gets P370-M capital

To reduce the carbon footprint in its operations, Holcim Philippines unveiled P370 million infusions to accelerate circularity in its La Union plant.

In a statement, Holcim Philippines said the investments will be used to build storage and feeding facilities to raise by 40 percent the use of low-carbon alternative fuels and raw materials.

New facilities will also strengthen Holcim’s positive contribution to Northern Luzon with the Bacnotan plant’s use of materials from municipalities and the agricultural sector supporting waste management and providing additional income to local farmers.

The facilities are set to be completed by the second half of 2025, to be built by Sinoma CBMI PH Construction Corp., the local unit of China-based Sinoma CBMI, which has undertaken cement plant projects globally.

China technology

“We are excited to see this project improving our business performance and positive environmental and social impact. This investment is a testament to our commitment to building progress, and we are thrilled to see it deliver results for our company and the community,” newly-appointed Holcim Philippines President and CEO Nicolas George said.

For his part, Zeng Youbing, general manager of Sinoma CBMIPH Construction, stated, “We are grateful to Holcim Philippines for choosing us again, recognizing our decarbonization technology and project performance capabilities. This marks the third collaboration between Sinoma CBMIPH and Holcim Philippines since 2021.”

“We are honored to contribute to Holcim Philippines’ decarbonization and sustainability goals through the application of new technologies. Sinoma CBMI has partnered with Holcim globally for over 20 years, and we eagerly anticipate the successful and swift implementation of this project,” Youbing added.

Holcim Philippines is a pioneer of co-processing, a government-approved and globally recognized waste management technology that repurposes qualified discarded materials into alternative low-carbon fuels and raw materials for cement production.

In 2023, the company co-processed over a million tons of waste as alternative fuels and raw materials.

Among the beneficiaries of Holcim Philippines’s co-processing operations are 71 city and municipal governments committed to sustainable waste management.