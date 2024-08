Tarpaulins of Carlos Yulo are seen all around Manila on 12 August 2024. PHOTOS BY YUMMIE DINGDING

Tarpaulins of Carlos Yulo are seen all around Manila on 12 August 2024. PHOTO BY YUMMIE DINGDING YUMMIE DINGDING

Tarpaulins of Carlos Yulo are seen all around Manila on 12 August 2024. PHOTO BY YUMMIE DINGDING YUMMIE DINGDING