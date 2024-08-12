Hamas tells Gaza mediators: Implement truce plan

Hamas called on the United States, Qatari and Egyptian mediators to implement a ceasefire plan for Gaza put forward by US President Joe Biden, instead of holding “more negotiations.”

Hamas “demands that the mediators present a plan to implement what they proposed to the movement... based on Biden’s vision and the UN Security Council resolution, and compel the occupation (Israel) to comply, rather than going through more negotiation rounds or new proposals,” the Palestinian group said in a statement.

Mediators have invited both Israel and Hamas for a round of negotiations on Thursday.

Last week, shortly after the killing of Hamas’ political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, Israel agreed to a new round of Gaza ceasefire talks to facilitate the release of hostages still held in the Palestinian territory.

Iran and Hamas have blamed Israel for the killing of Haniyeh.

Several rounds of negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza have failed until now, except for a one-week truce that was observed at the end of November.

That truce saw the release of scores of hostages in exchange of dozens of Palestinians prisoners who were held in Israeli jails.

On 31 May, Biden unveiled what he said was a three-stage plan for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The first phase of the plan includes a “full and complete ceasefire” lasting six weeks, with Israeli forces withdrawing from “all populated areas of Gaza.”

Hamas would release “a number” of hostages captured in the 7 October attacks, including women, the elderly and the wounded. The remains of some hostages who had been killed would also be returned.

Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners would be released in exchange.

Palestinian civilians would be allowed to return to their “homes and neighborhoods” throughout Gaza, including in the north, which has been devastated by months of Israeli bombing.

During the initial six-week period, Israel and Hamas would “negotiate the necessary arrangements to get to phase two, which is a permanent end to hostilities.”

The ceasefire would also be extended if the negotiations continue, with mediators working to ensure they continue, Biden said at the time.

In phase two, also lasting around another six weeks, Israeli forces would completely withdraw from Gaza.

Hamas would release “all remaining living hostages” including male Israeli soldiers. This has been a key sticking point for Hamas in the past.