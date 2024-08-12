Father of Phl nematology named national scientist

An agricultural scientist was conferred the title of National Scientist for his groundbreaking contributions to the fields of plant pathology and nematology, positively impacting the lives of Filipino farmers.

This, as President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., recently signed Proclamation 643, naming Dr. Romulo G. Davide as one of the scholars conferred with the Order of National Scientists, making him the 44th Filipino to be honored with the prestigious award.

According to the Department of Science and Technology (DoST), Davide’s dedication is exemplified by his work on the epidemiology, host range, life cycle, taxonomy and management of plant-parasitic nematodes.

He developed the Farmer-Scientist Training Program, an integrative, three-phase agricultural research program that has benefited 70,000 Filipino farmers.

Moreover, with his mentorship and commitment as a professor in agri-sciences, he earned the title of “Father of Philippine Nematology.”

Davide earned his bachelor’s degree in Agriculture—Plant Pathology from the University of the Philippines (UP) Los Baños in 1957 and completed his Master’s degree in Plant Pathology from Oklahoma State University in 1962.

He finished his doctorate degree in Nematology-Plant Pathology from North Carolina State University in 1965.

In 2002, Davide was elected to the DoST’s National Academy of Science and Technology, Philippines (NAST PHL).

Along with Davide, former UP Manila Chancellor Dr. Carmencita David Padilla was also named a new national scientist for her work in clinical genetics that aided in the enactment of Republic Act 9288, the Newborn Screening Act of 2004, and RA 10747, or the Rare Diseases Act of the Philippines.

The Order of National Scientist Award (Orden ng Gawad ng Pambansang Alagad ng Agham) is the highest national recognition given to a man or woman of science in the country, administered by the NAST PHL and conferred by the President of the Philippines upon recommendation of the Academy, according to the DoST.