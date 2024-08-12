Davide, Padilla honored as National Scientists

An agricultural scientist, Dr. Romulo Davide, was conferred the title of National Scientist for his groundbreaking contributions in plant pathology and nematology that have impacted the lives of Filipino farmers.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Proclamation 643 naming Davide and former University of the Philippines Manila Chancellor Dr. Carmencita David Padilla as National Scientists.

According to the Department of Science and Technology (DoST), Davide’s dedication was exemplified by his work on the epidemiology, host range, life cycle, taxonomy, and management of plant-parasitic nematodes.

He developed the Farmer-Scientist Training Program, an integrative, three-phase agricultural research program that has benefited 70,000 Filipino farmers.

Moreover, with his mentorship and commitment as a professor in agri-sciences, he earned the title of “Father of Philippine Nematology.”

Davide earned his bachelor’s degree in Agriculture-Plant Pathology at the University of the Philippines (UP) Los Baños in 1957 and obtained his Master’s degree in Plant Pathology from Oklahoma State University in 1962.

He obtained his doctorate degree in Nematology-Plant Pathology at North Carolina State University in 1965. In 2002, Davide was elected to the DoST’s National Academy of Science and Technology, Philippines (NAST PHL).

Padilla was honored for her work in clinical genetics that aided in the enactment of Republic Act 9288, the Newborn Screening Act of 2004, and RA 10747 or the Rare Diseases Act of the Philippines.