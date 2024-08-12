DAR turns over new irrigation system in Eastern Samar

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) announced on Monday that rice farmers in Barangay Taguite, Lawaan, Eastern Samar, can look forward to improved harvests and income thanks to the completion of the communal irrigation system rehabilitation.

With a consistent water supply available year-round, farmers can now plant rice even during the dry season, effectively doubling their planting cycles, according to the DAR.

The P6-million project was officially turned over to the Taguite Irrigators Association, Inc. for maintenance. The project, implemented in two phases, was funded through the Agrarian Reform Fund.

Celso Cidro, Program Beneficiaries Development Division Chief, who represented DAR Eastern Visayas Regional Director Robert Anthony Yu, emphasized that irrigation interventions are a key priority for DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III, which led to the realization of this project.

Engr. Rizalina Gallarde, Manager of the Irrigation Management Office, who oversaw the project, explained that it included the construction of over 200 meters of the concrete main canal, 30 meters of the flume, a carabao crossing, and turnout during the first phase. The second phase added 228 meters of concrete main canal, 204 meters of lateral canal, turnout, head gate, and carabao crossing. The system now supplies water sourced from the Taguite River to approximately 30 hectares of rice fields.

Edgardo Gabornes, President of the Taguite Irrigators Association, Inc., expressed gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Secretary Estrella for the completion of the project.

The irrigation system will benefit 50 members of the association, 38 of whom are agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs), and will serve as flood control during heavy rains, providing additional protection for their crops.