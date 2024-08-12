Coe ‘considers’ IOC presidency 

PARIS, France (AFP) — World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said he would give “serious thought” about throwing his hat into the ring to succeed Thomas Bach as head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Bach, who has led the Olympic movement since 2013, told a session of IOC members on Saturday that he will not seek to remain in charge for a third term.

“New times are calling for new leaders,” the 70-year-old German lawyer said.

Coe, whose third and final term as athletics chief ends in 2027, has long been suggested as a successor to Bach.

“I’ve always made it clear that if the opportunity arose, I will obviously give it serious thought,” Coe told reporters.

“The opportunity has arisen and clearly I need to think about that.”

“Of course, I’m going to consider this.”

While not immediately committing to a tilt, two-time Olympic 1500m gold medalist Coe, chairman of the 2012 London Games bid, then listed attributes that would make him a suitable candidate.

“I have been involved in the Olympic movement for the larger part of my life,” he said.

“I’ve chaired an Olympic Games from bid through delivery, two years of legacy. After that, I’ve been privileged to compete in two Olympic Games.

“I chaired the National Olympic Committee and I now have the best job in the world, as president of the number one Olympic sport.”

“These are experiences that, if you put together with other aspects of my life, I think would be beneficial to the role.”

Coe is also a proven innovator, having taken over World Athletics in dire straits after predecessor Lamine Diack was embroiled in a cover-up of Russian doping cases.