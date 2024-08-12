Charters for young farmers, out-of-school youths

The National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) Youth and Students Sector on Monday called on the country’s legislators to prioritize the passage of the Magna Carta of Young Farmers and Magna Carta of the Out-of-School Youth (OSY).

The commission made the call in time for the observance of International Youth Day.

This year, NAPC said the United Nations puts emphasis on the transformative power of technology to solve many of today’s problems with the theme, “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development.” With many tools at our disposal, young people are better equipped to develop their talents, build successful careers and enhance their productivity.

As one of NAPC’s basic sectors, the youth can also leverage technology to enhance their meaningful participation in the implementation of the country’s anti-poverty programs for a brighter, more equitable future for all.

The Magna Carta of Young Farmers will help capacitate farmers aged 15-35 and modernize farming practices, uphold their rights, and promote their welfare. It also aims to promote new technologies and sustainable farming methods, and train young farmers to take on the mantle and form the new generation of farmworkers.

In the Philippines, the average age of farmworkers is around 57 years. In around 15 years, the country may face a shortage of capable farmers which would threaten food security and show the urgency of addressing this issue.

The Magna Carta of Young Farmers would also strengthen the involvement of farmers in nation-building by ensuring their meaningful participation in agencies like NAPC, the National Organic Agricultural Board and National Youth Commission.

On the other hand, the Magna Carta of the Out-of-School Youth will help recognize the rights of OSY and enjoin them to participate in development. The document seeks to institutionalize support for those who are not able to attain an education due to various mitigating circumstances. It also aims to provide learning and employment opportunities and social services for OSY.

Data from the 2020 Census of Population and Housing of the Philippine Statistics Authority show that there are around 10.7 million Filipino children who are out-of-school and providing more opportunities for OSY would help drive this number down.