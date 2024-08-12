BingoPlus Foundation pushes sustainable livelihood

BingoPlus Foundation, the social development arm of DigiPlus Interactive Corporation (DigiPlus), is reinforcing its commitment to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals of addressing hunger (SDG 2) and promoting sanitation (SDG 6) in the country.

This comes as the foundation distributed 1,000 groceries of food essentials and sanitation supplies to evacuees in the wake of the Mt. Kanlaon volcanic eruption in Negros Occidental, done in partnership with the Municipality of La Castellana, represented by Mayor Alme Rhummyla Nicor-Mangilimutan; and the Nikki Cares Foundation Inc., represented by founder Dominique Lopez-Benitez.

In support of the “LAB For All” medical program spearheaded by First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos in Bacolod City, BingoPlus Foundation also provided volunteers and logistics support to mobilize the said medical mission, benefitting nearly 8,000 patients in the city.

BingoPlus Foundation further broadened its impact in General Santos, providing flu vaccination to 500 residents in Purok Mapailubon and initiating the construction of sanitation facilities in barangays.

Apart from efforts to promote the health and sanitation in General Santos, BingoPlus Foundation launched a dressmaking training center to enable sustainable livelihood.

These initiative forms part of the Foundation’s Barangay Bigayan program, which aims to address the most urgent and pressing needs of urban communities in terms of resilience, health and capacity-building education and infrastructure. This seeks to enrich the spirit of giving and togetherness that Filipinos are known for.

“Our Barangay Bigayan initiatives are grounded in our commitment to holistic community support. While healthcare is directly addressed through medical missions and improved sanitation facilities, our resilience efforts go beyond post-disaster presence. We focus on capacity-building programs for emergency preparedness and economic stability, ensuring that our communities are equipped to face any challenge," said DigiPlus president and BingoPlus Foundation chairperson Andy Tsui.