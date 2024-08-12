Big MPL changes coming with Season 14

Exciting changes are coming to Mobile Legends fans and players as the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) returns for Season 14 on 16 August at the Green Sun Hotel in Makati.

The MPL, the premier Esports league in the Philippines, has introduced a new scoring system where a winning team will earn only 1 point, regardless of whether their victory was a sweep.

Previously, teams that won via sweep in the best-of-three series during the regular season were awarded 2 points, while the losing team received none.

All eight participating teams, led by defending champion Team Liquid PH, will face off twice during the regular season, which will run for eight weeks.

The top two teams from the regular season will secure the first two upper bracket slots in the playoffs, while teams ranked 3rd to 6th will compete in do-or-die matches. The bottom two teams will be eliminated from the tournament.

MPL will also introduce a global open transfer system in the upcoming season, allowing mid-season transfers within the entire competitive Mobile Legends ecosystem.

This new rule permits MPL teams to recruit, release, or trade players during the transfer window, with the policy also extending to overseas players and free agents.

Tickets for the upcoming season are now available for purchase on the MPL PH website.