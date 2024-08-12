A new hotel in Baguio City

Baguio City has just welcomed a new hotel, adding more accommodation options to the top tourist destination in northern Luzon. SotoGrande Hotel Baguio opened late February this year, in time for the popular Panagbenga: Baguio Flower Festival, when visitors flock to the so-called “Summer Capital of the Philippines.”
SotoGrande Baguio followed the opening of SotoGrande Palawan in Puerto Princesa City in November 2023, the seventh property of the SotoGrande Group, which also has hotels in Cebu, Iloilo, Davao, Quezon City and Batangas. SotoGrande is the hospitality brand of Sta. Lucia Land, which has been in real estate development for more than 50 years.
The eight-story SotoGrande Baguio stands on Leonard Wood Road, just outside Camp John Hay and Baguio Teachers Camp, in an area that has been considered an affluent neighborhood, earning the nickname “Millionaire’s Row.” Located in an area that is also considered one of greenest in the city, the hotel boasts 188 rooms and suites, two meeting rooms, a bar and a restaurant.
While there are many hotels in the city, “our signature brand of service, ‘Personalized Luxury,’ makes us at SotoGrande Hotel Baguio a true standout,” said Jayson P. Robles, vice president for Project Development of Sta. Lucia Land, Inc.
He added, “Our partnership with Enderun Hotels enhances this commitment, leveraging their expertise in creating unparalleled hospitality experiences. This synergy ensures that we are not just a place to stay but a sanctuary where guests can create memorable experiences.”
The hospitality management service provider, a division of Enderun Colleges, oversees daily operations of SotoGrande Baguio and Palawan as well as supervise sales, marketing and revenue management.
Robles revealed that SotoGrande Baguio was planned to open last year.
“When we started construction of SotoGrande Baguio, it was very challenging because we got delayed by the pandemic. So, deliveries… it was really difficult for us. So, we had to schedule and get permits from the local government just to allow us to construct during this period. But after the opening of the economy, we just needed a little bit of time just to set up everything, especially with the hotels, to train our staff, setup our systems and just to make sure that when our guests would be coming here, we’ll be ready to accommodate,” he said.
“At SotoGrande Hotel Baguio, we believe that an extraordinary stay is defined by a seamless blend of luxurious comfort, personalized service and authentic local experiences,” said Marco Fetizanan, resident manager.
The design of the hotel is clean and modern but the sparing embellishments are inspired by the local culture to evoke the Baguio character.
Filipino dishes
Local ingredients are also incorporated in the dishes of their restaurant, Brisa del Baguio, which has a menu including well-loved Filipino and international dishes, such as kare-kare, kilawin, crispy pata, chicken inasal, ginataang hipon, pork sinigang and chicken tinola.
“Our vision for every guest is to immerse them in the unique charm and cool climate of Baguio while offering a worthwhile retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life,” Fetizanan said. “We strive to encapsulate the essence of Baguio’s culture and beauty, integrating local art, cuisine and traditions into our guests’ experiences. This allows travelers to enjoy the best of both worlds
— the warmth of Filipino hospitality and the serene beauty of Baguio City and the whole Cordilleras.”
Sotogrande Baguio is also fully ready to host gatherings, conferences and weddings, as well as serve as a retreat with its wellness center, fitness center, heated outdoor swimming pool and other relaxation areas.
While the property currently consists of two towers, housing the hotel and an condotel, a third one is in construction for more hotel rooms and bigger function rooms to meet the demands.