A new hotel in Baguio City

While there are many hotels in the city, “our signature brand of service, ‘Personalized Luxury,’ makes us at SotoGrande Hotel Baguio a true standout,” said Jayson P. Robles, vice president for Project Development of Sta. Lucia Land, Inc.

He added, “Our partnership with Enderun Hotels enhances this commitment, leveraging their expertise in creating unparalleled hospitality experiences. This synergy ensures that we are not just a place to stay but a sanctuary where guests can create memorable experiences.”

The hospitality management service provider, a division of Enderun Colleges, oversees daily operations of SotoGrande Baguio and Palawan as well as supervise sales, marketing and revenue management.

Robles revealed that SotoGrande Baguio was planned to open last year.

“When we started construction of SotoGrande Baguio, it was very challenging because we got delayed by the pandemic. So, deliveries… it was really difficult for us. So, we had to schedule and get permits from the local government just to allow us to construct during this period. But after the opening of the economy, we just needed a little bit of time just to set up everything, especially with the hotels, to train our staff, setup our systems and just to make sure that when our guests would be coming here, we’ll be ready to accommodate,” he said.

“At SotoGrande Hotel Baguio, we believe that an extraordinary stay is defined by a seamless blend of luxurious comfort, personalized service and authentic local experiences,” said Marco Fetizanan, resident manager.

The design of the hotel is clean and modern but the sparing embellishments are inspired by the local culture to evoke the Baguio character.

Filipino dishes