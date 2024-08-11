The last dance: five stars retiring after Paris Olympics

They have given us drama, golds and inspiration from their legendary Olympic performances. Now they are (probably) departing the stage forever, leaving golden memories.

Here are five stars who had their last Olympics in Paris.

Andy Murray

Befitting a career punctuated by heroic comebacks, British tennis legend Andy Murray refused to go quietly into retirement at the Paris Games.

Having already announced it would be the last time fans saw him on court, he was on the verge of a first round doubles exit against Japan, who had five match points.

Murray and partner Dan Evans saved every one and went on to win a thrilling tie-break, cheered on by a delirious Roland Garros crowd who could scarcely believe what they were seeing.

Another Houdini act followed in the second round before the US team of Taylor Fritz and Taylor Paul brought an end to the career of Murray, who at the age of 37 was beset with injury.

"I am genuinely happy just now. I'm happy with how it finished," said Murray, who famously ended Britain's 77-year wait for a Wimbledon winner, one of three Grand Slams and two Olympic golds.

The Scot, known for a dry sense of humour, signed off in style, writing on X a few hours after leaving the court: "Never even liked tennis anyway."

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Also 37, the Jamaican sprinter had already announced that Paris would be a "last hurrah", saying that she wanted to "make different memories" after winning eight Olympic medals, three of them gold.

Fraser-Pryce won back-to-back 100m Olympic titles in Beijing 2008 and London 2012 and captured a 4x100m relay gold in Tokyo for good measure.

But her Paris experience was a let-down. After coming through her 100m heat in 10.92, she was a no-show for the semi-final, reportedly injured in the warm-up.

"It is difficult for me to find the words to describe the depth of my disappointment," she said on Instagram.

"The support of my fans, my country, and the larger community has rooted me in immense gratitude that has sustained me throughout my career," she added.

Adam Peaty

Two-time breaststroke gold medalist Peaty has been as good as a guaranteed gold for Team GB since bursting onto the scene in 2014.

After gold in Rio and Tokyo, hopes were high that the world record holder would add to his impressive haul in Paris.

But an electric 100m breaststroke final saw him sharing silver and missing out by an agonizing two hundredths of a second to champion Nicolo Martinenghi.

Peaty, who has struggled with his mental health in recent years and battled depression, wept after the race as he hugged his three-year-old son but insisted they were "happy tears."

It later emerged that he tested positive for Covid the day after competing.

But he bounced back in time to feature in the 4x100m medley relay, just missing out on a podium place as Britain finished fourth.

Simone Biles

Have we seen the last of the US superstar, widely viewed as the greatest gymnast of all time?

The Paris Games was billed as the "redemption tour", after Biles famously suffered from the debilitating "Twisties" in Tokyo and crashed out.

She did not disappoint, taking gold in the all-around, team, and vault with a spectacular version of her signature Yurchenko double pike, now known as the Biles II.

Now 27, she appeared fatigued on her last day of competition, stumbled off the balance beam and winning "only" silver in the floor competition behind Brazil's Rebeca Andrade.

In what could be interpreted as a changing of the guard, Biles bowed deeply to Andrade during the medal ceremony.

"I've accomplished way more than my wildest dreams not just at this Olympics but in the sport," said Biles, who owns a jaw-dropping 41 world and Olympic medals -- 30 of them gold.

Asked what she would do next, she replied: "I'm going to relax, and then more relaxing!"

But could the draw of a home Olympics in 2028 prove too tempting? "Never say never," said Biles, who would be 31.

LeBron James

The NBA's all-time leading points scorer secured his third Olympic gold medal with US in a hard-fought 98-87 win against France.

He lives and plays in Los Angeles for the Lakers, but he'll be 43 by the time the Olympics rolls into California.

"I can't see myself playing in LA. Although I also didn't see myself playing in Paris. But four years from now, I can't see it," James said.

