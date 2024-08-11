Serve sans enmity, law grads told

Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo reminded graduates of Bulacan State University College of Law to always remember that lawyering is a form of public service.

“You will need to ask yourself: did I use my skills and knowledge for the benefit of others? If you hesitate in your answer, it means you have forgotten the very first lesson taught in law school: that being a lawyer is about service. It is service to those in need of justice. It is service to those seeking the truth.”

Chief Justice Gesmundo spoke during the school’s 18th commencement exercises held on 9 August at the E-Library Amphitheater of Bulacan State University in Malolos, Bulacan.

Speaking in Filipino, the Chief Magistrate also reminded the graduates that the practice of law should not be tainted by spite and ill will, but by the pursuit of justice, peace, order, unity, and equality.

For Chief Justice Gesmundo, law is the ordinary man’s last respite.

“The law is a tool not for revenge and oppression, or for cruelty and tyranny,” he stressed. “The law is a tool for justice; for peace and security; for unity and equality. It is the last breath of hope for those who suffer; the final refuge and respite for the oppressed; the last ounce of strength for those in pain. As lawyers, it is your duty to ensure that this is what our profession offers to our fellow Filipinos.”