Nueva Ecija residents receive needed aid

Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija — The provincial government of Nueva Ecija will provide P43 million in financial assistance to residents affected by the recent El Niño drought, officials said Sunday.

Acting Governor Emmanuel Antonio Umali is set to sign a deed of donation for the special financial assistance worth P43,650,000 from the Office of the President, according to a statement.

The funds will be distributed to farmers, fisherfolk, and indigenous families in the province who suffered losses due to the hot weather, Umali said.

Economist III Sherly Sta. Ana of the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist said more than 3,000 farmers from 16 towns and cities in Nueva Ecija were affected by the drought, based on data from the Department of Agriculture.

Each affected household will receive P10,000, with a total of 4,365 beneficiaries, Sta. Ana said.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) earlier reported that agricultural losses nationwide due to El Niño have reached more than P1.2 billion.

At least 26,731 hectares of crops were damaged, affecting 29,409 farmers and fisherfolk.

About 84,731 families or 416,820 individuals in 378 barangays across 10 provinces were also affected by the scorching heat, the NDRRMC said.

To recall, 17 areas in the country have declared a state of calamity due to the drought.