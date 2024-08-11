Makati City holds LGBTQ+ Pride event to spread love

While some LGBTQ+ Pride marches have been held in Makati City, prominent of which is the Philippines’ longest running Pride march, the Metro Manila Pride March, on 8 December 2012, with about 1,500 attendees, a major Pride event was spearheaded by Makati City government, led by its mayor, Abigail “Abby” Binay-Campos, for the first time on 27 July.
Intended to be a celebration of diversity, equality, inclusion and love, “Spread the Love, Makati!” was held on a closed-off section of Makati Avenue in the barangay of Poblacion from 10 a.m. to almost midnight, with city officials gracing the event including Congressmen Luis Campos and Kid Peña, Vice Mayor Monique Lagdameo, and the city councilors. Binay-Campos said the event is also a “movement towards understanding, acceptance, and support for everyone in our diverse community, regardless of their background.”
LGBTQ+ organizations and advocates, such as Metro Manila Pride, also led in the organization of “Spread the Love, Makati!,” together with Makati City’s Museum and Cultural Affairs Office and the Makati Gender and Development Council, and the event had a program that featured drag queens and several celebrities such as Nadine Lustre, Heart Evangelista, Karen Davila and Angela King.
The day began with a series of talks, held at different hotels in the area, tackling issues for inclusive development and cultural diversity as well as gender sensitivity, addressing discrimination, health needs of the LGBTQ+ community, and meaningful allyship — “Understanding SOGIESC: The Importance of Gender Sensitivity and the Call for the Passage of the SOGIE Equality Bill” at Saint Giles Hotel with speaker Janlee Dungca of Castro Communications; “Differentiated Care: Understanding the Health Needs of the LGBTQIAP+ Community” at Coro Hotel with speaker Benedict Bernabe; “Pride in Business: The Journey from Awareness to Allyship” at the City Garden Grand with speakers Bobby Batungbacal from the Makati Business Club, Ichi Yabut from the Makati City Government, Junie del Mundo from The EON Group and Weena Ekid from Philippine Financial and Inter-Industry Pride (PFIP), who shared highlights from PFIP’s 2024 Philippine LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion Report; and “Beyond the Rainbow: Confronting Internalized Homophobia in the LGBTQIA+ Community” at I’M Hotel with speakers Ruel Bayani of ABS-CBN television network, filmmaker Milo Sogueco and writer G3 San Diego.
There were also workshops on drag makeup and styling with drag queen Tiny Deluxe and on photography and painting with Niccolo Cosme at Hoesik Bar and Lounge.
Part of the venue, which was styled by acclaimed visual artist Leeroy New, hosted a fair with booths by local and LGBTQ-owned businesses selling food and merch as well as by LGBTQ+ groups to promote their causes, including a free HIV testing stall. Different games and activities were also prepared for the attendees.
In the afternoon, street dancing performances with different groups including the. Intensity Dancers, DJ sets by Moira Lang and Dignos, street voguing with Nunoy Revlon and his dancers, and the unfurling of a giant rainbow flag led to the main program, which started at 6 p.m. and provided an opportunity for guest celebrities to express their solidarity.
“We are here to celebrate love,” Evangelista said. “I like to share the stage with all of you. We are present and not at the farthest of reaching because each and every single one of us here holds something very special in our hearts, something that is very unique, a unique kind of spring that blossoms internally, and that is the sense of self. And we should celebrate it. We should hear it.”
“In this world, they say love is intangible but indeed on this night it has been made present because of all of you. We shall celebrate it and we shall champion it,” she ended.
Davila emphasized the importance of equality and inclusion, and that inequality affects many aspects of life.
“Nagsisimula po ang inclusion, diversity and the belief in equality sa ating mga tahanan (Inclusion, diversity and the belief in equality start at home),” the veteran broadcast journalist said, calling out abuses that LGBTQ+ people undergo at homes.
She further said, “Ating tandaan sa mata ng Panginoon, pare-pareho lang tayo (Let’s remember that we are all the same in the eyes of God)… The Philippines is one of the most tolerant countries in the world when it comes to gays, pero bakit ayaw natin silang bigyan ng karapatan na patas sa atin? Bakit po gusto lang natin tino-tolerate sila? Ang tunay na patas ay iisa lahat sa ilalim ng batas (but why don’t give them rights that are equal to ours? Why do we just tolerate them? Real equality is all the same under the law). So to the gay community, It’s an honor to be here celebrating with all of you.”
Lustre, King and Tim Yap also shared their messages to the community as well as couple Ice Seguerra and Liza Diño, who sent a video message.
Other celebrities who joined were Geneva Cruz, Top Suzara of the band Freestyle, Mark Bautista and Nicole Laurel Asencio, who also performed for the community.
“No matter what you went through, you are loved through and through,” Asencio said.
The lineup of performers also included “Tawag ng Tanghalan” alumni Anton Antenorcruz, Raven Heyres, and Saga who sang in their latest collaboration, “Say It Clear, Say It Loud,” which was produced by Boy Abunda; and the band La Crema. Drag performers from the O Bar and the House of Ding including house mother and Drag Race Philippines’ first season contestant Brigiding brought energy and vibrance to the stage.
After-parties were held at Dr. Wine, Sanctuary, I’M Hotel Poolside, Sprits Library and other bars in the area.