Makati City holds LGBTQ+ Pride event to spread love

There were also workshops on drag makeup and styling with drag queen Tiny Deluxe and on photography and painting with Niccolo Cosme at Hoesik Bar and Lounge.

Part of the venue, which was styled by acclaimed visual artist Leeroy New, hosted a fair with booths by local and LGBTQ-owned businesses selling food and merch as well as by LGBTQ+ groups to promote their causes, including a free HIV testing stall. Different games and activities were also prepared for the attendees.

In the afternoon, street dancing performances with different groups including the. Intensity Dancers, DJ sets by Moira Lang and Dignos, street voguing with Nunoy Revlon and his dancers, and the unfurling of a giant rainbow flag led to the main program, which started at 6 p.m. and provided an opportunity for guest celebrities to express their solidarity.

“We are here to celebrate love,” Evangelista said. “I like to share the stage with all of you. We are present and not at the farthest of reaching because each and every single one of us here holds something very special in our hearts, something that is very unique, a unique kind of spring that blossoms internally, and that is the sense of self. And we should celebrate it. We should hear it.”