LRT RoW issues fixed by next year

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) aims to acquire the remaining right of way (RoW) crucial for the completion of the last two phases of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 1 Cavite Extension project before the end of 2025.

Transportation Undersecretary for Railways Jeremy Regino said in an interview that the government has so far secured 80 percent of the easement for the project’s two phases despite challenges, especially in relocating utility posts.

“There are certain utility relocations that need to be done. The right of way for segments two and three is already more than 80 percent completed. So, it’s just the relocation that needs to be done,” Regino said.

“I don’t want to pre-empt anything, but we are aiming to hopefully complete everything by next year,” he added.

Coordination with utilities ongoing

Nonetheless, he said the government continues to work closely with the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) in removing the posts to avoid potential disruptions to numerous communities in Cavite.

The Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC), the private operator of the LRT-1, aims to open the initial phase of the LRT 1 Cavite Extension by the fourth quarter of 2024, covering the first five additional stations: Redemptorist, MIA, Asia World, Ninoy Aquino and Dr. Santos.

Construction of the Cavite Extension began in September 2019, and LRMC has already allocated more than P29 billion for the construction and integration of these five stations into the existing LRT 1 System.

The first phase of the extension spans six kilometers, while phases 2 and 3 will encompass the remaining 11.7 kilometers up to Niog in Bacoor, Cavite.

LRMC general manager Enrico Benipayo previously said that the company targets to complete the entire LRT 1 Cavite Extension by 2031.

The company secured the contract for the project at a cost of P34 billion in 2015.