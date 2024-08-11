Loud, louder

The Hard Summer Music Festival held at the American Airlines Plaza in Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California, USA from 3 to 4 August was one of the loudest outdoor concerts staged in the city.

The live music blasted surrounding communities that local authorities were inundated with noise complaints from residents. One complainant living three miles away from the venue said the sound seemed to be coming directly from across his house, KTLA reported.

Others living eight miles away also complained of the noise, according to Reddit posts. The city government of Inglewood responded by banning concerts in the venue.

While the Hard Summer Music Festival failed to entertain people from far away, reactions to the recent concert at the Olympic Stadium in Munich, Germany was the opposite.

Some 25,000 fans who did not want to miss their favorite singer perform listened and watched even from a great distance. They positioned themselves in the open Olympic Hill across a lake where the stadium is visible.

Attendees didn’t mind sitting themselves on the grassy ground exposed to sun as they were free to watch Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert from the hill on 27 and 28 July.