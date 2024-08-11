Local gov’t skills key TO revving up tourism

Local tourism had reclaimed its glory in the hands of a former mayor of a Cebu municipality which is considered one of the country’s gems in terms of tourist attractions.

Tourism Secretary Maria Christina Garcia Frasco said being a mayor of Liloan for three terms molded her in running the agency which is vital to bringing in bigger revenues to the government coffers and livelihood to an increasing number of Filipinos.

“Having that local government experience, for me, is so important in terms of injecting a local perspective into the national government,” she said in a roundtable interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE’s editorial team last week.

Before being hand-picked by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to lead the Department of Tourism (DoT) in 2022, she was a multi-awarded local chief executive and a three-term mayor of the Municipality of Liloan where tourism is a major economic driver.

Under her leadership, Liloan was recognized as the Top Model Municipality and also the Most Resilient Municipality.

As the top-performing mayor in Central Visayas, Frasco received the Presidential Lingkod Bayan Regional Award for Excellence in Public Service.

Frasco said the tremendous success of the tourism industry started last year, which she considered the renaissance for Philippine tourism, accounting for receipts with an 8.6 percent contribution to gross domestic product (GDP).

The sector also posted the highest-ever growth rate last year, based on the records of the Philippine Statistics Authority with over P3.36 trillion coming into the economy in terms of international and domestic spending.

“Tourism has also played a pivotal role in uplifting the lives of our fellow Filipinos, with 6.21 million employed in 2023, and tourism accounting for nearly 13 percent of the entire national employment rate. This happened during the term of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with a vision to transform the Philippines into a tourism powerhouse in Asia,” she stated.

Before her government stint, Frasco was an international arbitration counsel at a leading law firm in Asia and served as a professor of international law.

She is also a mother of four young children from her husband, Deputy Speaker Duke Frasco.

Frasco is also considered the youngest member of the Marcos Cabinet and was honored with the SKAL International Award for Good Tourism Governance by the global organization’s Makati Chapter in 2023.

Her inclusive, collaborative, and proactive leadership style has fostered unity and efficiency within the DoT.

Nation before self

Frasco said she has to give up her passion for serving her constituents in Liloan to serve in a wider scope through promoting the beauty of the Philippines and bringing more tourism revenues that are pivotal in the country’s economic development.

“I am focused on the work that I have now, supporting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration, and (really) trying to do as much as I can in the time that I have given. I gave up my life in Cebu for this. I have moved my family here for this and gave up my third term for this, so, I am very determined to do as much as I can,” Frasco maintained.

Frasco said being the Tourism chief was a herculean task, but with the right people behind her back, then she would thrive.

“I am very blessed with a very hard-working team, from the Central Office down to our regional offices. Everyone has stepped up to do our phase, which is crushing. You know, it’s as little or as much as you wanted to be, (really). But I choose to do as much as I can,” she stated.

Upon assuming her role as Tourism secretary, Frasco swiftly addressed the post-pandemic needs of the industry and stakeholders and prioritized offering flavorful incentives to stakeholders and rationalizing the Department’s accreditation process.

Under her leadership, the DoT is pursuing a multidimensional approach to tourism, expanding its promotional and market strategies to include not only the country’s traditional offerings but also tapping into specialized markets such as education, film, health and wellness, MICE (meeting, incentives, conferences and exhibitions), and sports, among others.

With the consolidated efforts and support of partners in the public and private sectors, the DoT, under Frasco’s helm, works hard to transform the Philippines into a more globally competitive destination, through the launch of flagship tourism programs anchored on the main strategies of connectivity, convenience, and equality outlined in the National Tourism Development Plan (NTDP) 2023–2028.

These initiatives include the first-ever Hop-On, Hop-Off Bus Tours, Philippine Experience Program Heritage, Culture, and Arts Caravan, multi-platform Tourist Assistance Call Center, Travel Philippines App, the Tourism Champions Challenge among local government units, and the award-winning Tourist Rest Area, which was recognized as the Infrastructure Project of the Year — Tourism at the prestigious GovMedia Conference and Awards 2024.

Frasco was recently elected Vice President for East Asia and the Pacific of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) General Assembly, a prestigious global position last held by the country more than two decades ago.

The Philippines also held the honor of hosting the inaugural UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Asia and the Pacific and the 36th Joint Commission Meeting of the Commission for East Asia and the Pacific and the Commission for South Asia (CAP-CSA), after the country was elected as Chair of the Commission for East Asia and the Pacific during the 55th Meeting of the UNWTO Regional Commission for East Asia and the Pacific.

A dedicated public servant with a deep love for the Philippines, Frasco continues to lead the DoT in its mission to realize the President’s vision of transforming the country into a tourism powerhouse in Asia.

Gunning for the 2025 World Expo

In terms of upcoming events, the DoT is gunning to join the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai, Japan, which the country promises an immersive experience celebrating Filipino craftsmanship.

The DoT, with the help of the Tourism Promotions Board Philippines, is mounting the Philippine Pavilion at the venue.

“The Philippines’ participation at the World Expo 2025 will be a showcase of our nation’s natural beauty and biodiversity, our proud history and heritage, and the culture and creativity of the Filipino people, evincing our nation’s commitment to collaboration, innovation, and sustainability — hallmarks of our beloved President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s vision for our country’s transformation towards a Bagong Pilipinas — a New Philippines,” Frasco, who also serves as the Commissioner-General of the Philippine Organizing Committee for the World Expo 2025 Osaka, indicated.

The “Woven” Pavilion boasts an interactive live performance facade showcasing traditional dance and crafts, a World Expo first for the Philippines that embodies the Filipino spirit of creativity and connection.

Celebrating diversity, the facade also features 212 handwoven textiles from the largest collaboration of weavers in one project. Each piece tells a unique story reflecting each community’s rich heritage, tradition and art.

Circularity is a key theme for the Philippine Pavilion. Indigenous renewable materials are utilized in the construction, while a “second life” is planned for the structure and exhibitions back home in the Philippines at the National Museum in 2025 after the World Expo concludes.