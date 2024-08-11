LGBTQ+ singles feel more comfortable making connections online, survey reveals

Bumble, the app that started a movement by putting women in charge when dating, in partnership with Pride PH, the widest national network of Philippine LGBTQ+ organizations and individuals, commissioned a joint survey that polled over 400 LGBTQ+ single Filipinos. The research seeks to explore and understand the community’s unique experiences, preferences, and challenges, when it comes to their pursuit of love and connection.

Desire for authentic

self-portrayal and acceptance in the community and beyond

Despite ongoing efforts towards inclusivity, nearly half (48 percent) of LGBTQ+ respondents reported feeling pressure to conform to certain physical or personality ideals within the community itself. In fact, over a quarter surveyed (28 percent) said they feel pressured to change or conceal their gender expression to fit in or be accepted within the LGBTQ+ community. Thus, the majority of those surveyed (85 percent) agreed that it is important for them to find partners who accept them for who they are without pressuring them to change.

Interestingly, while there may be pressure to conform to certain physical standards when it comes to dating, only close to one-third (32 percent) of those surveyed prioritized physical attractiveness. Instead, when asked about the specific standards and characteristics they think are most valued by people within the queer dating scene, the singles surveyed placed more emphasis on good communication skills (52 percent), followed by respect for boundaries (50 percent), and empathy and kindness (49 percent).

Online spaces are seen as more inclusive when it comes to finding new connections

When asked, close to nine in 10 single LGBTQ+ Filipinos surveyed indicated that they either use or have tried using online dating platforms, with over a third surveyed (40 percent) saying that they could express themselves more clearly and confidently online. Respondents also shared that online dating methods make it easier for them to meet new people as compared to offline methods, with top reasons being allowing them to communicate at their own pace (46 percent) and letting them take more time to consider their message (41 percent).

“The partnership between Pride PH and Bumble reflects our shared belief that Pride has always been about celebrating individuality, not conforming to narrow definitions. This core principle stretches back to the very foundation of what we’re fighting for — to champion the right to be yourself, whoever that may be. There is an urgent need for a national law to protect persons of diverse SOGIESC (sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, and sex characteristics), and more than a celebration, this year’s theme is focused on fighting for everyone’s equal rights to live and love, regardless of their SOGIESC. We hope that this continues to call for freedom to express ourselves authentically and pave the way for kindness and acceptance within ourselves and towards others. This Pride Month and beyond, let us continue to celebrate every unique identity, and empower our very own community where genuine connection and love prevail — be it online or offline,” said Angel Romero, convenor of Pride PH.

Safety remains a top priority for LGBTQ+ daters

When it comes to selecting a dating app, having safety features that protect them and their wellbeing (56 percent) is the top criteria the LGBTQ+ Filipinos surveyed said they look for, followed by the quality of potential matches (45 percent) and personalization of profiles (44 percent). The study also revealed that catfishing (fake profiles) is the top concern (70 percent) for LGBTQ+ Filipinos on dating apps, followed by scams (66 percent), unwanted sexual behavior (54 percent), and harassment (52 percent).

Recognizing these concerns, Bumble launched a safety feature called Deception Detector earlier this year in February. This artificial intelligence-powered feature helps identify spam, scam and fake profiles, aiming to take action before members even see them. The model introduces a fast and reliable machine learning-based approach to assess the authenticity of profiles on our platform, and is used in conjunction with dedicated human support to prioritize a safe and empowering community.

Other game-changing safety features such as Private Detector, Photo Verification, as well the ability to Unmatch or Block and Report within the app are long-standing features within Bumble’s roster of safety tools to encourage its community to enjoy a safer and more conducive dating experience.

“Bumble was founded with the core values of equality, respect, kindness and accountability at the core of what we do, and our goal is to create a safe environment where people can develop healthy connections online, whether they be romantic, such as on Bumble Date, or platonic, on Bumble for Friends,” said Lucille McCart, Bumble APAC Communications director.

Partnership with Macao Imperial Tea

In celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month 2024, Bumble partnered with Macao Imperial Tea, a popular tea franchise, to encourage genuine connection and celebrate love in all its beautiful forms. Through this collaboration, Bumble and Macao Imperial Tea gave away thousands of bubble teas to LGBTQ+ attendees and allies who flashed their Bumble profiles at the exclusive Bumble x Macao Imperial Tea booth at this year’s Quezon City Pride March, which was held on 22 June at Quezon Memorial Circle.

In 2023, Bumble partnered with Metro Manila Pride for a joint Pride virtual event titled “#SEATED: Conversations around Creating Kinder, Safer, and Stronger Online Spaces for the LGBTQ+ Community” featuring a diverse panel of LGBTQ+ advocates and allies from all walks of life. The event was aimed to raise the importance of creating kinder and safer spaces for the LGBTQ+ community. Additionally, Bumble showed their support during last year’s Pride march and festival as one of the major sponsors of the celebration and gave away Bumble merch to help the attendees celebrate in style.