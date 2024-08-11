Free public lecture on healing trauma through art

Dr. Rene Samaniego, a practicing psychiatrist and psychotherapist from the Makati Medical Center Department of Neurosciences, will focus on the effects of the interactions of tangible components and emotional resonance in a free public lecture. He will also talk about the transformative power of art in healing human traumas.

Inspired by the works of Heidi Bucher, a groundbreaking Swiss artist of the international neo-avant-garde, and her investigation of textures and surfaces, he will expound on the relationships between surface, identity, memory and trauma.

The former Philippine Psychiatric Association president served as a faculty of the Carl Jung Circle Center, a learning center for Jungian and Depth Psychology. He is currently the Secretary of Education and Training of the Asian Federation of Psychiatric Associations (AFPA), and a member and country representative to the Global Alliance for Mental Health Advocates.

Dr. Samaniego is a part-time faculty staff of the Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health. He completed his residency in psychiatry at the Makati Medical Center. He later pursued further training on Psychosomatic Medicine at the George Washington University in Washington D.C. and Inova-Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia, United States.

A fellow of the Philippine Psychiatric Association and a diplomate of the Philippine Board of Psychiatry, he likewise completed a visitors’ training course on Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy at The Beck Institute in Bala Cynwyd, Philadelphia.

The former Philippine Psychiatric Association president served as a faculty of the Carl Jung Circle Center, a learning center for Jungian and Depth Psychology.

Organized by the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, the talk is free and open to the public. It will be conducted at the MCAD Multimedia Room, Benilde Design + Arts Campus, Dominga Street, Malate, Manila on 15 August, at 3 p.m. Interested participants may register through bit.ly/MCADIdentity. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/MCADManila or mcadmanila.org.ph/.