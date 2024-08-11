DSWD hails Olympian Sarno

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) praised weightlifter Vanessa Sarno for her impressive performance at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the DSWD, through its Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), expressed gratitude to Vanessa Sarno, who hails from a 4Ps household in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, for competing in the women’s 71kg weightlifting division at the Olympics.

“Thank you so much for your effort, Vanessa Sarno! Your participation in the women’s 71kg weightlifting division at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is an inspiration to every Filipino, especially to those in 4Ps households,” the post written in Filipino read.

According to the DSWD, Vanessa’s two younger siblings are monitored under the 4Ps program, while her mother, a solo parent, is the household head.

The DSWD cheered on Vanessa’s Olympic journey and expressed pride in her representation of the Philippine Olympic Team.

Vanessa is a two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist.

The 4Ps program is the national poverty reduction strategy and human capital investment program that provides conditional cash transfers to poor households for up to seven years, aiming to improve health, nutrition, and education.

As of 31 May, there are 4.3 million household beneficiaries nationwide receiving conditional cash grants under the anti-poverty program.